11-yr-old With Autism Solves 12-digit Mental Math Multiplication; Sets World Record

At a time where the world media is shrouded with news of COVID and conflicts, an 11-year-old girl with autism from Florida made a little space for herself by doing what may seem impossible for most- she set the Guinness World Record for the largest mental math multiplication by solving a 12-digit problem in ten minutes without a pen, paper, or calculator.

Now a Guinness World Record holder for complex multiplications once failed in Maths

Sanaa Hiremath was diagnosed with autism when she was two and her parents discovered she had an unusual aptitude for math when they started home-schooling her. Talking about the same to a leading media, her mother said, "one day when I was doing second-grade homework, we introduced the concept of multiplication for her for the very first time and she was able to answer instantly." Her father Uday interrupted, saying "She’s not just being a human calculator, she can actually solve complex problems."

Remising old days, he said, "Surprisingly, she failed her math test in second grade because of autism." Moving on to narrate the story, he added, "they tested her on math. They gave her pencil and paper and told her to write 1-20 and she could not because she can’t hold the pencil because she has fine grip, she has poor motor issues."

On Paedtrician's suggestion, we decided to check if our daughter was gifted: Sanaa's parents

According to her parents, Sanaa's paediatrician was impressed with her skills, which prompted the girl's parents to check if their daughter's gift could be a record. Sanaa had to multiple 12 digits in under 10 minutes. She was not allowed to be in the room when the officials picked up the numbers. She was blindfolded on her way to her testing location.