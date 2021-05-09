12-year-old Illinois Boy Builds World's Tallest Popsicle Stick Tower, Bags Guinness Title

Eric Klabel, 12, of Naperville, Illinois (USA), inspired by his father's construction projects, worked tirelessly to complete the world's tallest ice lolly (popsicle) stick tower. According to the Guinness website, his record-breaking tower, which stands at 6.157 metres (20.20 feet), is now a project that can be seen from a distance.

12-year-old builds world's tallest popsicle stick tower

Eric decided to form his title-holding structure in the shape of a pyramid to ensure a strongly supported system when deciding the shape formation of his title-holding structure. He knew this was the right art for his first attempt because of his skills and talent for popsicle stick moulding. The most challenging part of implementing this project, Eric told the records book, would be ensuring that the tower was correctly constructed so that he could make it as high as possible.

"To make the tower I had to build the same three feet long vertical structure many times, which got very repetitive, though it was still very fun to see it getting taller and taller," Guinness website quoted Eric Klabel as saying.

Eric's enthralling creations

The record book added that Eric has always been enthralled by his father's creation, which is why he began making his own with popsicle sticks at a young age. The world's tallest ice lolly stick tower, a motorised vehicle, boat, box, and even a marble run are among his creations.

After becoming intrigued by the creation and engineering of his childhood toys, he began creating shapes with wooden ice cream sticks in his early years. Eric didn't start playing with the many different structures he could make with recycled materials like popsicle sticks until 2015. One of his most spectacular creations was a popsicle chair that could be used! Another featured a house built entirely of wooden sticks, complete with lamps, chairs, and other household objects.

He noted, "I felt accomplished and grateful when I became a Guinness World Records titleholder. I was so happy that I was able to get to this point. My favorite thing about achieving the record was that I was able to be known for something I am passionate about."

In his advice to aspiring popsicle makers, Eric said that it is to note that popsicle sticks are just a bunch of wooden sticks, but with a little effort and the right assembly, you can create something amazing.

Picture Credit: guinnessworldrecords