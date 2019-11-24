145 Coffins Of Lost African American Community Discovered Under Florida School

One of the schools in Florida found that half of the their building was built upon an African-American cemetery. The lost cemetery was discovered using a radar scale beneath the school of Tampa where they discovered 145 coffins.

'Pauper's burial ground'

The Hillsborough County Public Schools announced in a press release that they discovered 145 coffins 3 to 5 feet beneath King High School. In the release, they said that they believe that they have found the part of the forgotten Ridgewood Cemetery, which was considered as the “pauper's burial ground" in the 20th century. The school hired a company called GeoView to scan the cemetery. They used Ground penetrating radar to find clear evidence and later found 145 coffins. In the press conference school board chair Tamara Shamburger said, "This entire area has been fenced off since last month when a citizen first alerted us about the possibility of a cemetery. This is consistent with the research we've done in collaboration with the Tampa Bay History Center and other partners."

READ: Harris Files Papers For South Carolina Presidential Primary

The school received a tip-off from a researcher

The school was informed about the possible graveyard by a researcher named Ray Reed. In the month of August, he provided a tip to the school which led to the discovery of another cemetery of the African American community in Zion Cemetery, where 130 coffins were found. The Ridgewood Cemetery was formed in 1942. It is believed that there were approximately 268 people who were buried and they belonged to the African- American communities. The property was taken over by the school authorities in 1959.

READ: At Trump Impeachment Hearings, 'American Dream' Looms Large

Discrepancy between number of burials, coffins found

The discrepancy in the number of buried and the number of caskets found can have several explanations. The researchers believe that the burials are of children and therefore the remains are too small to be caught in the scans. Others believe that the graves might have been decayed to a point that there are not visible with the help of technology.

READ: US Joins In Global Movement To Make Asylum Harder To Obtain

READ: Ginsburg Hospitalized For Treatment Of Chills And Fever