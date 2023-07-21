16 Injured As Houses Reduced To Rubble After Massive Tornado Rips Through North Carolina

The intense tornado that hit North Carolina destroying the state’s Pfizer plant is likely to cause a shortage of medicine across the United States, experts warned. The tornado that ripped through the pharmaceutical plant has the potential to threaten its production lines which normally provide massive amounts of medicines to US hospitals. The twister, which was reported in the Rocky Mount in Nash County, managed to damage 50,000 pallets of medicines that were strewn across the facility, CBS News reported.

The incident can impact the medicine supply across the country since the plant produced anaesthesia, drugs and nearly 25% of all sterile injections that were used in US hospitals. Senior pharmacy director at the University of Utah Health, Erin Fox told CBS News that the destruction of the factory could “likely” lead to long-term shortages. “The damage will likely lead to long-term shortages while Pfizer works to either move production to other sites or rebuilds,” Fox told the American news outlet. Meanwhile, the pharmaceutical giant assured that they are currently assessing the situation. “We are assessing the situation to determine the impact on production. Our thoughts are with our colleagues, our patients, and the community as we rebuild from this weather incident,” the company wrote on Twitter.

16 injured and dozens of homes were left in complete shambles

According to WRAL News, at least 16 people were injured in the Nash and Edgecombe counties after the tornado lashed the region, destroying dozens of homes and buildings across the state. According to the National Weather Service, the tornado had wind speeds up to 150mph. The other parts of the United States are currently facing the onslaught of searing temperatures and rising floodwaters. While Phoenix, Arizona pulled an all-time temperate record, volunteers were seen pulling people from rain-swamped homes in Kentucky.