Good News: 16-year-old Girl Becomes Second American To Swim Across English Channel

A 16-year-old girl from New Hampshire has set a record by successfully swimming through the English Channel. Vera Richard, an American resident left Springfield, Dover in the United Kingdom and reached a beach near Calais, France shortly before midnight. The swim which took nearly 14 hours, made her the second American in history to cross the channel.

Swam through roly-poly waves

According to the Associated Press, the swimmer crossed the “roly-poly” waves at 64 degrees Fahrenheit, that is 18 degrees Celsius, water. Throughout her journey, she was accompanied by a pilot boat which had her mother and younger sister aboard as her crew.

“I tend to get a little happier when the waves get a little choppy. I kind of get a little spark in my eye.” Rivard told The Associated Press.

Taking to Facebook, her mother, Darcie DeBlois Rivard wrote that she wasthe "proudest parent" ever nd cheered her daughter for participating in English Channel Attempt. “Not if she finishes, not how fast she swims, but that she was brave enough to start,” she wrote.

Read: Para-swimmer From MP To Get Prestigious Adventure Award

Read: Swimmers In Libya Bemoan Lack Of Maintenance At Sports City Complex

Posting photographs of her elated daughter, Darcie wrote that it all took 14hr10min unofficially. “The pilot called the waves “roly-poly”...Just how she loves them!” she wrote about the waves between the two destinations. In addition, she also thanked everyone for their love and support.

Her swimming venture has not only set one of its kind records but also garnered a lot of appreciation for her. Cheering the young swimmer, a user wrote, " Awesome way to go!!!! Keep it up" while another added, "LOVE LOVE LOVE everything about this is amazing!" Yet another comment read, "She is making great progress! So fun to watch - Go Vera! Sending good thoughts!!!" "Go Vera! Cheering for you from Arizona!" wrote a fourth.

Read: Japanese Swimmer Ikee Back After Leukemia Treatment

Read: UK: People Form Human Chain To Rescue Swimmer Struggling To Stay Afloat Off Beach