16-year-old Indian-American Teenager Dead In A Shooting Incident In California

A 16-year-old Indian-American teenager, identified as Jackson Kavil, has died following an alleged shooting incident in Gilroy, California. The suspect, an 18-year-old named Edwin Sanchez, is presently in police custody in connection with the incident, as per reports in various California-based news portals.

The victim, Jackson Kavil, passed away on the night of July 20 and was brought to Saint Louise Hospital for medical assistance just before 9 p.m. Despite the staff's efforts to save him, Jackson was pronounced dead.

The news of Jackson's death was shared through a social media post by his family members. Jasmine Kavil, a relative, expressed their grief in a Facebook post, saying, "It’s with the heaviest hearts, our family is gathered to share the sudden passing of our loved and youngest, Jackson Kavil. Jackson passed away Thursday (July 20) night. He was a comedian who loved to put smiles on everyone’s faces. Jackson was genuine and had a huge heart. He will be deeply missed." The family requested prayers during this difficult time.

Another relative Jyoti Kavil has confirmed through her Facebook post of the funeral. According to her post, a funeral will be held on July 29, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints— 7999 Miller Avenue Gilroy, CA. The family has also enabled a Zoom link for friends and relatives back in India to take part as well.

Described as a loving and kind teenager who spread laughter and joy to those around him, Jackson's memory is honoured through a GoFundMe campaign to assist the family with the costs of services and travel. Friends of Rani and Sunny, identified as Jackson's parents hailing from Kaipuzha in Kerala, initiated the fund. Jackson's father owns a restaurant in Gilroy, while his mother, it is learnt, works as a nurse.