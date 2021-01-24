19 charred bodies found near Mexico-US border, police intitates investigation

Over 19 charred dead bodies were, on January 23, discovered near the border separating the countries of Mexico and the US. As per the state prosecutor's office of Tamaulipas, police officials also discovered two completely burnt vehicles containing human remains in the city of Camargo. Police have cordoned off the area and an autopsy of the discovered body is underway.

Mexico, since decades, has been plagued by violent drug cartels and gangs which cost thousands of lives every year. A preliminary investigation into the case reportedly suggests that all the bodies were shot. However, in the absence of any bullet covers found on the crime scene, police have touted the possibility of the bodies being shot elsewhere and then being brought to the scene and burnt.

'Very difficult situation'

Commenting on the state of organised crime in Mexico, country president Obrador had said that the situation was “very difficult”. in October 2020, Former Mexican Defence Minister was charged with drug trafficking and money laundering while holding public office. General Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda, who served from 2012 to 2018, was arrested in Los Angeles. As per BBC, he is scheduled to be produced before the court in California on October 17.

Apart from crime and drugs, the Latin nation faces another important challenge- illegal immigration. On January 23, American President Joe Biden held a telephonic conversation with his Mexican counterpart Andrés Manuel López Obrador wherein he stated firm resolve to reverse Trump’s "draconian immigration policies".

Since his election, Trump had staunchly opposed illegal immigrants and had taken severe measures to stop them including the construction of a dividing wall between the two countries. According to a readout of the telephonic conversation, both the leaders discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, particularly regional migration. Biden who had promised to address illegal immigration outlined his plan to reduce migration by addressing its cause, increasing resettlement capacity and lawful alternative pathways, improving border processes reversing the previous administration’s draconian immigration policies.

Image: AP