Indian-American Student, 19, Sexually Assaulted And Strangled In Chicago

A 19-year-old Indian-American student was sexually assaulted and strangulated to death in Chicago. Ruth George, originally from Hyderabad, was found dead in a family-owned vehicle in the university's campus garage after she was reported missing around 11:00am (local time). Family of the student reported to the university police that they have not heard from George since the evening of November 22. After George was found unresponsive in the back seat of the vehicle and the efforts to revive her could not come to fruition. The medical examiner determined that the 19-year-old was strangulated to death and ruled the case a homicide.

Read: Chicago Fire: Why Did Gabby Leave And Is She Returning To The Show?

Criminal history of accused

The suspect, Donald Thurman, 26, was arrested from a Chicago metro station and charged with first-degree murder and sexual assault. Thurman, who lived near the university campus, is expected to appear in Cook County court on November 26. The 26-year-old, with a criminal history, was sentenced in an armed robbery case in 2016 and was on parole until late 2021. According to the police, surveillance video showed Thurman following George into the garage around 1:35am and leaving the garage at 2:10am. Thurman was taken into custody after he was spotted at CTA Blue Line station at Halsted and Harrison with the help of Chicago Transit Authority and Chicago POD cameras.

Read: Houston Police Honour Fallen Indian-American Policeman, Change Dress Code For Sikh Cops

The 19-year-old was part of a co-ed fraternity for students pursuing degrees in a health-related field where she was named 'Rangi Mtoto' or 'Baby Color'. The fraternity, in a statement, said that it was a perfect name for her as she brought colour in the lives of everyone around her.

"All of us are devastated. She had dreams and aspirations to become a health professional and help others. Our thoughts, our hearts, and our condolences are with her family and friends during this trying period," University Chancellor Michael D Amiridis said in a statement.

Read: Indian-Americans Laud Supreme Court's Verdict On Ayodhya Case

Read: US: Indian-Americans Show Support For Democratic Candidate Joe Biden

(With PTI inputs)