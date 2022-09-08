19-year-old Memphis Man On Shooting Spree Kills 3, Records Attack On Social Media

In the US, on September 8, police in Memphis, Tennessee, issued a warning to the public to be on the lookout for a dangerous and armed 19-year-old man who is allegedly on a shooting rampage throughout the city. Republic media network obtained a video of the man interacting with his audience during a Facebook live stream.

In that video clip, the shooter appears to exit a car screaming, says, "This s**t for real. No Faking." The man can then be seen in the footage walking into an AutoZone store, pulling out his gun, and opening fire on bystanders without any warning. According to the latest Memphis police department information, the accused had reportedly shot 3 individuals

The Memphis Police, the 19-year-old guy responsible for the several shootings is in a grey SUV. According to the latest reports, the man has been arrested. The police had initially advised everyone to stay indoors.

At 7:55 p.m., the City of Memphis published a statement.The tweet read, "If you do not need to be out, please stay home."

Memphis police recorded at least three shootings

At this moment, it is uncertain how many shootings this man is linked to, but Memphis Police recorded at least three shootings on September 8. At 12:56 a.m., a 24-year-old male was slain on Lyndale Avenue. According to police, a man was shot and died at a BP petrol station on East Parkway at 4:35 p.m. A woman was shot and badly injured barely one minute later on Norris Road, according to authorities. This is a developing story, and additional information on the number of casualties and the detention of the killer is awaited.

Police released a photo of the 19-year-old suspect, whom they named as Ezekiel Kelly. He was claimed to have been driving a blue or silver car at first, but may now be driving a grey SUV. The suspect photo released by police corresponds to profile images on a Memphis man's Facebook page, which is also replete with photos of himself and other young males holding wads of cash and guns.

