2 Iranian 'hackers' Charged In US For 'threatening Voters' During 2020 Presidential Polls

The US Justice Department has charged two suspected Iranian hackers with alleged electoral intervention intended at frightening voters during the country's 2020 presidential elections and for undermining trust in the poll outcome. The indictment, which was filed in a federal court in Manhattan and unsealed on Thursday, charged Iranian nationals, Seyyed Mohammad Hosein Musa Kazemi and Sajjad Kashian, with assisting in the execution of the scheme. The Treasury Department has also announced fines on the men, their coworkers, and the company for which they worked, AP reported.

The accused are believed to be still in Iran, but US officials are hoping that the indictment and related penalties will limit their capacity to travel. According to US officials, the purpose of the far-reaching influence campaign was not to impact the US election results but to sow confusion and conflict and create the perception that the results could not be believed.

Officials said that as part of the cyber campaign, hackers attempted to compromise voter websites in 11 states and successfully downloaded voter information of over 100,000 people in one state. They also allegedly distributed carefully chosen communications to Americans from both major political parties, according to officials, AP reported.

Hackers sent FB posts falsely claiming Democrats would conduct voter fraud

In the run-up to the November 2020 election, law enforcement and intelligence authorities conducted an evening news conference accusing Iran of an email operation aimed at frightening Democratic voters in battleground states into voting for Trump. Among these were communications purportedly from the Proud Boys, threatening Democratic voters with physical damage if they did not alter their party affiliation and vote for Trump.

According to the indictment, the hackers sent Facebook posts falsely claiming that Democrats were about to conduct voter fraud to Republican officials and persons involved with the Trump campaign. A fabricated video circulated on social media channels, purporting to show a person hacking into state polling computers and registering fake absentee ballots.

Officials said that in the case of Democrats, the hackers sent emails threatening to "come after" people who did not back Trump. Prosecutors claim that between September and October 2020, the hackers acquired illegal access to the computer network of an American media organisation that offered a content management system for dozens of newspapers. They evaluated the system's ability to change and produce material, which, according to the indictment, "would have provided them another vehicle for further disseminating false claims concerning the election."

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP/Pixabay/Representative)