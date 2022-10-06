20-year-old Indian-origin Student Murdered By Roommate In America's Purdue University

In a shocking development, a 20-year-old Indian-American student, who was pursuing graduation from Purdue University in US Indiana, was murdered by his roommate overnight. According to the police, the slain student was identified as Varun Manish Chheda, a senior from Indianapolis, who was studying data science. While speaking to the media, the school's police chief said the incident happened in a residence hall on the campus in West Lafayette on Wednesday. The Purdue University Police Chief Lesley Wiet revealed the name of the main suspect as Ji Min “Jimmy” Sha and said he called the emergency number 911 at around 12:45 am and alerted police about the death.

Though she did not reveal much detail about the incident, NBC News claimed that the preliminary autopsy results proved that Chheda died of "multiple sharp force traumatic injuries". Also, the autopsy report claimed that the manner the Indian student was killed comes under the category of homicide. Meanwhile, the American broadcast spoke to Arunabh Sinha, a childhood friend of Chheda’s, who revealed that Chheda had been gaming and talking with friends online through Discord on Tuesday night when they suddenly heard screaming on the call. Though Sinha was not playing with his friends during the incident, they told him they heard the attack and didn’t know what happened. They came to know about the incident when they woke up on Wednesday morning.

Students stage protest against the killing

Meanwhile, one of his closest friends remembering Chheda said that he will be remembered as a kind, intelligent and passionate person, while many poured tribute to their beloved friend. A number of students also gathered on campus and organised a candle march, demanding justice for their friend. While speaking to reporters, the police chief said that the accused was taken into custody and is currently lodged in the Tippecanoe County Jail. A video posted on Facebook shows university police escorting Sha out of a patrol vehicle in handcuffs as reporters wait for him. When the reporters approached him and asked the reason behind his step, he paused for a few seconds and said, "I love my family" and then seems repeating his comment.

Police chief calls incident tragic and assures safety of students

According to the Police Chief, the suspect has not been booked yet. She said that at the time of the 911 call, only Chheda and Sha were in the room at the time. "I believe this was unprovoked and senseless," she said, noting neither roommate was asleep when Purdue President Mitch Daniels called the news "as tragic an event as we can imagine happening on our campus and our hearts and thoughts go out to all of those affected by this terrible event." Meanwhile, Purdue's president assured that the safety and security of students are the single highest priority on the campus. "Purdue is an extraordinarily safe place on any given day, and compared with cities of Purdue's population (approximately 60,000 in all), we experience a tiny fraction of violent and property crime that occurs elsewhere."