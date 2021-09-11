20 Years Of September 11 Attacks: Photo Timeline That Documents The Horror Of 9/11

Quick links:
A person is falling from the north tower of World Trade Center while smoke and fire billow from the building.
Deputy chief of the Army Reserve, Col. Malcolm Bruce Westcott, comforts Pentagon employee while giving her medical aid.
Smoke billows through buildings in Manhattan as seen from Brooklyn after the collapse of World Trade Center.
A fireman is rescued shortly after towers of World Trade Center collapsed following the attack.
Firefighters work beneath the destroyed mullions, the vertical struts of the World Trade Center.