20 Years Of September 11 Attacks: Photo Timeline That Documents The Horror Of 9/11

The 9/11 attacks on New York's World Trade Centre were a series of four coordinated terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people and left many injured

People in lower Manhattan watch smoke billow from the World Trade Center in New York.

People were seen covering their faces as they escape the collapse of World Trade Center. 

A person is falling from the north tower of World Trade Center while smoke and fire billow from the building.

Fire and smoke billows from the north tower of New York's World Trade Center in New York. 

Flames and smoke pour from a building at the Pentagon in Washington. 

Deputy chief of the Army Reserve, Col. Malcolm Bruce Westcott, comforts Pentagon employee while giving her medical aid.

People were seen fleeing the falling South Tower of the World Trade Center in New York. 

Smoke billows through buildings in Manhattan as seen from Brooklyn after the collapse of World Trade Center.

Pedestrians were seen fleeing the area of the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan.

A man sweeps up before being evacuated from his store after the collapse of towers.

Two women hold each other and several others cry as they watch the World Trade Center burn.

Smoke billows from one of the towers as flames and debris explode from the second tower.

People walk over Brooklyn Bridge following the collapse of World Trade Center towers.

A fireman is rescued shortly after towers of World Trade Center collapsed following the attack.

Firefighters work beneath the destroyed mullions, the vertical struts of the World Trade Center.

A firefighter is seen walking through piles of debris at the site of the World Trade Center.

The remains of the World Trade Center stands amid the debris in New York.

Pedestrians watch as smoke billows from the remains of the World Trade Center in New York.

A survivor looks at photos of those who perished, in a display at the 9/11 Tribute Museum in New York.

