20 Years On From 9/11, Chronic Illness & Cancer From Toxic WTC Dust Cloud Still A Worry

Even after 20 years of the 9/11 terror attack, the US is still reeling under the pain and trauma caused by the fall of the Twin tower. People are still coming forward, two decades after the twin towers fell to report diseases that could have been caused by the attacks. So far, the US has spent $11.7 billion on care and compensation for those who were exposed to the dust that fell on the public after the twin buildings were destroyed, killing 3,000 people.

The medical compensation is $4.6 billion more than what was given to the families of those killed or injured on September 11, 2001. Furthermore, a government fund has compensated approximately 40,000 people for ailments they may have contracted as a result of the terrorist act.

Dust fallen from Twin Towers has caused Chronic diseases to many

Experts are still unsure about how many people contracted health issues after being exposed to the tonnes of pulverised concrete, glass, asbestos, gypsum, and other debris that fell after the Twin Towers of the World Trade Centre collapsed. Years of investigation have yielded only partial answers to the health issues surrounding 9/11.

Many of those who avail of these compensations have illnesses such as skin cancer, acid reflux, or sleep apnea. However, these diseases are sometimes neglected as general diseases and not given attention to. The majority of people participating in the national health insurance program have chronic sinus or nasal irritation or reflux disease, a condition that can bring symptoms such as heartburn, sore throat, and chronic cough. The reasons for this are not well understood. Doctors say it could be related to their bodies getting stuck in cycles of chronic inflammation initially triggered by irritation from the dust.

However, it is important to note that about 9% of firefighters exposed to the dust still report persistent cough, according to Fire Department research. About 22% report experiencing shortness of breath. About 40% still have chronic sinus problems or acid reflux. Nearly 24,000 people exposed to the dust have suffered from cancer over the past two decades.

People suffer with PTSD & Mental Health issues

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) has emerged as one of the most prevalent and persistent health problems, affecting approximately 12,500 people enrolled in the health programme. Almost 19,000 participants have a mental health issue that is thought to be related to the attack. More than 4,000 people suffer from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), a group of potentially life-threatening breathing disorders.

With AP Inputs

Image: AP