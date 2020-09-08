California's Wildfires Burn Over 2 Million Acres Of Land Since August 15

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire), the recent wildfire has spread over the area of more than 2 million acres this year, setting a record for a single fire session. Cal Fire on Monday issued a statement saying, "This year, wildfires have now burned over 2 million acres. There have been 8 fatalities and more than 3,300 structures destroyed. Much of California is currently under a Red Flag Warning for strong, gusty winds and low humidity."

2020: California's season of Wildfire

According to the statement and data gave by Cal fire, approximately over 14,100 firefighters have been employed to battle the blazing Wildfire in California. A state of emergency has been declared by the California Governor Gavin Newsom in multiples countries amid wildfires. A major disaster declaration has been approved by US President Donald Trump on August 22 and a statewide emergency was also declared by August 18.

Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) says that this year's Wildfire in California has eclipsed 2018 fire records by burning most acres of land in one year. Swain also posted the same on Twitter, Swain also posted about the same on his Twitter handle that California's 2020 Wildfire has destroyed more than 2,094,955 acres in a single year.

Incredibly, this slipped in "under the radar" due to the more acute short-term wildfire crisis: 2020 has now eclipsed 2018 for the most acres burned in California in a single year during modern era (2,094,955 acres), & "offshore wind" season has not even arrived yet.#CAwx #CAfire pic.twitter.com/cP6cUYGHBq — Daniel Swain (@Weather_West) September 7, 2020

California witnesses 900 wildfires

California has witnessed about 900 wildfires since August 15, most of them starting with lightning strikes. The fires have burnt more than 1.5 million acres (2,343 square miles) claiming eight lives and ravaging nearly 3,300 structures. On the Gulf Coast, the US has witnessed another major disaster this week as Hurricane Laura claimed nearly 16 lives. The powerful Category 4 storm has left almost 750,000 without power and water in the state of Louisiana. As per reports, the storm resulted in thousands of people leaving their homes and fleeing the US Gulf Coast. As the storm hit the coastal region of Louisiana, the homes were left without roofs, roads littered with debris, and the likelihood of a harsh recovery that could take months.

