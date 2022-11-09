2022 US Elections: Three Probable Results In Key Midterm Polls As Americans Vote

In the United States, the outcome of the midterm elections would have a big influence on the trajectory of the nation. This will also have an impact on the individuals and the party in control at the White House. Notably, the November 8 midterm elections will decide who would command the state legislatures and governorships, as well as Congress. It is important to mention that voters' worries about crime and illegal immigration, along with the current situation of the US economy, might lead to a harsh judgement against the present US president.

According to a BBC report, the party in power typically suffers significant losses in midterm elections, which are sometimes considered as a referendum on the first two years of a president's tenure.

Here are the three scenarios of the US midterm elections that might shape the nation:

If Republicans win the House and Democrats hold the Senate

If the Republicans take over one of those chambers, the current political scenario will change. Republicans said they will dismiss the committee on January 6 and launch an investigation into US President Joe Biden's son Hunter's links to China's business community, according to the BBC. Republicans have already been anticipating taking control of the House of Representatives. They also intend to look into the Biden administration's stance on immigration, the reasons for the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the origins of the Chinese coronavirus outbreak.

Republicans may try to roll back some of Biden's most significant policy gains, including his spending on the climate, the cancellation of student loans, and corporate tax increases. However, a Senate under Democratic control might continue to confirm Biden's picks for federal courts and cabinet ministers.

If Republicans win both Senate and House

Biden has so far won some bipartisan successes on infrastructure, gun safety, medical benefits for veterans, and industrial investments to compete with China, The Guardian reported. However, as the next presidential election approaches, Republicans would be less inclined to accept his winning. If Republicans win both chambers, Biden's judicial candidates might be delayed or blocked by a Republican-controlled Senate, especially if a vacancy arises on the Supreme Court.

On the other hand, a Biden presidential veto would undoubtedly block Republican attempts to tighten immigration laws, restrict gun rights, or forbid transgender people from participating in women's sports.

If Democrats continue to hold Senate and House

This would go against past trends and come as a great surprise. Last month, Biden stated that if Democrats take back control of Congress, the first law he will introduce would be to codify Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that struck down the right to an abortion. The party may also work to defend voting rights and same-sex marriage on a national level.

As per The Guardian report, the US President wants further gun safety measures, such as a ban on assault weapons. He may try to revive some of his Build Back Better policies, such as adding additional environmental protections and widening the social safety net, and he might try to address racial prejudice in policing once more.

(Image: AP)