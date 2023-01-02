'2023 To Push One Third Of The World In Recession,' Warns IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva

After stepping into a New Year, a large chunk of the world could be heading towards recession, the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned.

According to the BBC, Kristalina Georgieva said that 2023 will be "tougher" compared to the previous year for a third of the world, due to the slowing of economies of global powers like the United States, Europe, and China. "We expect one third of the world economy to be in recession," Georgieva said in a conversation with CBS News. "Even countries that are not in recession, it would feel like a recession for hundreds of millions of people," she added.

The recession is speculated to deeply impact China following the dismantling of its long-running zero-Covid policy. "For the next couple of months, it would be tough for China, and the impact on Chinese growth would be negative, the impact on the region will be negative, the impact on global growth will be negative," Georgieva said.

The IMF head’s warning comes at a time when the world attempts to juggle the Russia-Ukraine war, inflation, and an alarming COVID-19 surge in China. Georgieva’s statement was also backed by Katrina Ell, an economist at Sydney’s Moody's Analytics. "While our baseline avoids a global recession over the next year, odds of one are uncomfortably high. Europe, however, will not escape recession and the US is teetering on the verge," she told the BBC.

China in economic freefall as the US expects inflation to drop

Talking about the lifting of travel curbs by China, Ell said that the “relaxed domestic Covid restrictions are not a silver bullet. The transition will be bumpy and a source of volatility at least through the March quarter.” Since the Covid spike, China has experienced a steep dive in its industrial activity, with the sector shrinking for the third consecutive month at the fastest rate in nearly three years.

Meanwhile, the United States said earlier in December that inflation is set to drop in 2023 if the economy does not get hit with an “unanticipated shock.” "I believe by the end of next year, you will see much lower inflation if there's not an unanticipated shock,” US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CBS News.