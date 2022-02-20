A 500-pound black bear nicknamed 'Hank the Tank' has kept local authorities in California on their heels after it broke into at least 38 homes in South Lake Tahoe since the past week. As the wild beast has been wreaking havoc in the region, homeowners and wildlife officials remained clueless about what to do with him, CBS Sacramento reported. On Thursday, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife issued a shooting order to get ensure public safety.

Last Friday, Hank broke a "small window and squeezed into a home," and did not get out until wildlife officials banged on the door repeatedly, forcing the black bear to leave. Hank the Tank has ravaged at least 38 homes and has been responsible for nearly 150 emergency calls. However, as per reports, the black bear has not hunted but become habituated to feeding on garbage bins in the area.

Explaining the sudden bear infiltration in a populated region, Peter Tira, Department of Fish and Wildlife spokesperson, said that "these are neighborhoods, there's a lot of people around, traffic and cars. So, we have to do this in a way that is safe for both the public and the bear itself."

Speaking to The Independent, experts informed that sudden wildlife infringement across residential areas is influenced by the climate-driven conditions across North America. Lack of food sources in forest lands has led to these creatures inadvertently terrorising human beings. "Things like drought, that affects bear foods...like berry production,” said John Hechtel, president of the International Association for Bear Research and Management, adding that: "It can affect returns of salmon to certain streams ... if the water temperatures get too hot or if there’s not enough water in the stream system to allow adequate salmon. There’s a lot of sort of interconnected relationships between climate, the habitat, and potential food sources.”

California wildlife agency orders 'kill on sight' for giant bear

Observing potential danger on residents of South Lake Tahoe, the wildlife officials have set up large container-sized traps to capture the 500-pound beast. “It is the point of no return for this bear, but the public needs to fix the things that brought us to this point, or it will continue,” said Jason Holley, a supervising wildlife biologist with the Fish and Wildlife Department, as quoted by Independent. Nevertheless, the order has drawn severe criticism from wildlife activists, who have called for a relocation of the black bear.

Outraged animal activists in the area have hindered officials' attempts to trap and kill the loitering bear. "The bear will pay the price of human ignorance," said Amy Bryant, member of Bear League, a non-profit organisation that promotes people to live in harmony with bears. Some also spray-painted "Bear Killer" on the traps laid by wildlife authorities, further playing loud music to drive the bear away in the bid to sabotage the captivity attempt, Nevada Current reported.

(Image: Unsplash (representative)