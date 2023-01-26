23-year-old Indian Origin Woman Dies After Getting Hit By Police Patrol Vehicle In Seattle

A 23-year-old woman of Indian-origin lost her life after being hit by a Seattle police patrol vehicle in South Lake Union in the United States. The incident took place Monday, and the Seattle police confirmed the death of the woman on Tuesday, Fox News reported. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the 23-year-old woman as Jaahnavi Kandula. The Medical Examiner's office said Kandula succumbed to multiple blunt force injuries.

On Monday, a Seattle police officer was responding to a “priority one call”, when the patrol vehicle struck the 23-year-old woman. The cop was addressing the call with the Seattle Fire Department at 8 pm when the incident took place. The Seattle Police department took to Twitter to inform of the death of the Indian-origin pedestrian. “The 23-year-old female pedestrian has died after being struck by a Seattle Police officer in a marked patrol SUV,” the police department wrote on Twitter.

The officer performed CPR before the woman was taken to the hospital

The incident occurred near the intersection of Dexter Avenue and Thomas Street. The vehicle struck the 23-year-old woman, and the responding officers found the woman with "life-threatening injuries". The officer performed CPR before the firefighters arrived and took her to the Harborview Medical Center, the statement reads.

According to the police statement, the officer has been with the department since November 2019. The authorities also informed that SPD’s Traffic Collision Investigation Squad will continue to investigate the collision and the circumstances of the accident. The Seattle police made it clear that all circumstances leading up to the coalition will be part of the investigation.