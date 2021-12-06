23rd World Petroleum Congress Starts In Houston, US Amid Omicron Concern

The World Petroleum Congress (WPC), the largest triennial gathering for the industry, kicked off on Sunday in Houston amidst the threat of the fast-spreading Omicron variant of COVID. Houston is deemed as the energy capital of the world with over 4,600 energy firms making it the perfect location to hold the discussions. However, scientists have predicted it is only a matter of a few days before the B.1.1.529 variant enters the American state.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, participated at the WPC deliberated on issues including the role of US oil and gas in the global market, the shale revolution, digital evolution for the industry, cleaner energy options amongst other things. Roughly 5,000 speakers from across the world participated in the 23rd edition of WPC which is poised to end on 9 December. The discussions are chairedJeff Shellebarger.

23rd WPC OC Chair Jeff Shellebarger welcomes over 5000 attendees to the Congress pic.twitter.com/ZVPw73VcA9 — World Petroleum (@worldpetroleum) December 6, 2021

WPC US Chair Galen Cobb enters the stage for the opening ceremony of the 23rd World Petroleum Congress https://t.co/oWnE99Rv86 pic.twitter.com/NBvx2pZyqH — World Petroleum (@worldpetroleum) December 6, 2021

The @worldpetroleum will present findings from its global study, #UntappedReserves 2.0, produced in collaboration with @BCG. Join the panel to know more about how best to accelerate gender balance in the energy industry. Make plans to attend #23WPCHouston: https://t.co/jxXVIH6A2L pic.twitter.com/ZteLN0XnXW — 23rd WPC 2021 (@23WPC2021) December 5, 2021

However, the threat of B.1.1.529 jeopardised the summit after Chief executives of BP Bernard Looney and QatarEnergy Saad Sherida al-Kaabi dropped out of the conference at the last minute over infection concerns. Omicron has been detected in almost one-third of all US states. While health offcials are scrambling to contain the infection, White House chief medical advisor Dr Anthony Fauci recently provided a respite highlighting that despite the surge hospitalisation rates continue to remain low.

OPEC agrees to stick to existing prices

Meanwhile, OPEC and its allies agreed to stick to their existing policy of monthly oil output increases despite the threats posed by the new variant, Omicron of the COVID. OPEC and allied oil-producing countries further decided to maintain the amount of oil they release to the world amid the new strain that has spread in a few countries, according to AP. OPEC and its allies have planned to increase the production of 4,00,000 barrels per day in January.

According to AP, the price of a barrel of US benchmark crude has witnessed a drop due to the spread of the new variant. Reportedly, the price of the barrel was $78 a week ago and it was now at about $66 a barrel on Thursday. Similarly, International benchmark Brent crude witnessed a drop in price from $79 a barrel a week ago to about $69 on Thursday. Reportedly, analysts had stated that the OPEC+ alliance would act cautiously as medical experts have not given a clear view on the new variant that has been reported in a few of the countries across the world.

