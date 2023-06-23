2,500 Political Parties, 20 Governing States: PM Modi On Diversity Of Indian Democracy

The India-United States partnership augurs well for the future of democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while speaking at a joint session of the US Congress. In his second address, the Prime Minister said India was the "mother of all democracies" and democracy is a shared and sacred value between India and the United States. “Democracy is the spirit that supports equality and dignity. Democracy is the idea that welcomes debate and discourse. Democracy is the culture that gives wings to thought and aspiration,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

“India is blessed to have such (democratic) values from times immemorial. In the evolution of the democratic spirit, India is the mother of democracy. A millennia ago, our oldest scripture says Sanskrit. It means truth is one but the wise express it in different ways,” he added. PM Modi then went on to point out that while the US is the oldest democracy, India is the largest one. “Now, the US is the oldest and India the largest democracy. Our partnership augurs well for the future of democracy. Together we shall give a better future to the world and a better world to the future,” he added.

‘We have 2,500 political parties,’ PM Modi’s remarks on robust Indian democracy

The prime minister dwelt on the robustness of Indian democracy pointing out that India has over 2,500 political parties. “We have our 2,500 political parties. Yes! You heard that right. 2,500. About 20 different parties govern various states of India. We have 22 official languages and 1000s of dialects and yet we speak in one voice,” he said. He also pointed out how India is home to all faiths and how the country celebrates all faiths.

“We are home to all faiths in the world and we celebrate all of that. In India, diversity is a natural way of life. Today, the world wants to know more and more about India. Curiosity...We were honoured to receive over 100 members of the US Congress in India over the last decade. Everyone wants to understand India's development, diversity and democracy,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi also pointed out the skyrocketing growth of the Indian economy and how it jumped from the 10th largest economy to the fifth largest economy in such a short span of time. “When I first visited the US as prime minister, India was the 10th largest economy in the world. Today, India is the fifth largest economy, and India will be the third largest economy soon. We are not only growing bigger, but we are also growing faster. When India grows, the whole world grows. After all, we are 1/6th of the world's population,” He exclaimed. “In the last century, when India won its freedom it inspired many other countries to free themselves of colonial rule. In this century, when India sets benchmarks in growth, India will do the same,” the Prime Minister further said.