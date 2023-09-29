2nd GOP Debate Sees 26 Percent Drop In Ratings As Trump Continues To Dominate News Cycle

Ratings for the second Republican presidential debate held on Wednesday have taken a noticeable hit, signaling potential challenges for candidates not bearing the name "Donald Trump." Approximately 9.5 million viewers tuned in for the debate, which was aired on the Fox Business Network and simulcast on Fox News and Univision. In contrast, the first debate, hosted by Fox at the end of August, drew almost 13 million viewers, as per a report from Politico. That is a 26 percent drop.

This decline in viewership coincides with a seeming lack of enthusiasm among Republican primary voters to rally behind any candidate other than Trump. Despite facing numerous legal challenges, the former president has consistently led the field in polling, standing out as the clear frontrunner.

Trump believes he can skip the debates

Notably, Trump has opted not to participate in the debates and has instead run counterprogramming during both events. During the first debate, he gave an interview to Tucker Carlson on X. During the second debate, he visited automobile workers in Michigan.

Trump won't be attending the next debate as well

Trump's campaign has already declared that he will not attend the next scheduled debate, set to take place in Miami at the beginning of November. Acting as if he were the incumbent, Trump has shifted his focus toward taking on President Joe Biden, overshadowing the other contenders in the Republican race. He recently issued a message on abortion, drawing mixed reactions from the more conservative segments of his party.

Throughout much of the race, Trump has maintained a commanding lead in the polls, consistently outpacing his nearest rival, often Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, by 30 or more points in most surveys. The debates have done little to alter this political landscape, solidifying Trump's dominance in the Republican field as the race unfolds.