3 ISIS-K Leaders Of Afghanistan Classified As Specially Designated Global Terrorists By US

The United States Department of State has designated three Islamic State – Khorasan (ISIS-K) leaders as Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGT) under the Executive Order as amended. President Joe Biden-led administration blacklisted one of the key financial facilitators for the Islamic State's Afghanistan branch as it targets the terrorist as a potential threat to the US ascends.

Accusing Ismatullah Khalozai of being classified as an international financial facilitator for the Afghan-based ISIS-K, the sanctions were issued by the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on three other people. Three more people, Sultan Aziz Azam, Sanaullah Ghafari, and Maulawi Rajab, were added to the list of Specially Designated Global Terrorists, according to the agency's statement.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Ismatullah Khalozai, an individual who has acted as a financial facilitator for the Islamic State’s Khorasan Province (ISIL-Khorasan), active in Afghanistan and commonly referred to as 'ISIS-K.' This individual has provided support to ISIS-K’s operations in Afghanistan by facilitating international financial transactions that fund human trafficking networks and facilitating the movement of foreign fighters who seek to escalate tensions in Afghanistan and the region," the department said.

The US federal department has stated that Khalozai has been operating under the guise of a Turkey-based business for the past two years that has transferred funds to finance ISIS-K operations. The Treasury stated that he operated under various schemes across Middle East Asia to support ISIS-K by consigning luxury items to international locations for re-sale purposes and accused him of carrying out human trafficking and smuggling operations for the ISIS-K.

As Specially Designated Global Terrorists, the following persons are barred from carrying out business operations in the US and their US-based assets and interests in property are blocked.