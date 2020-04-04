37,000 Americans Evacuated From Over 60 Countries Amid COVID-19 Crisis

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to tighten its grip around the world, the US has evacuated at least 37,000 Americans stranded in foreign countries till now and is planning to repatriate 22,000 more US citizens who are mainly in South Asia, India. Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs Ian Brownlee told reporters during a press conference on April 3 that thousands of Americans have been brought back from over 60 countries on more than 400 flights.

Brownlee said, “We have repatriated roughly 37,000 US citizens from over 60 countries on more than 400 flights. It includes over 20,000 Americans repatriated in the past week alone”

“South Asia now has the most US citizens wishing to return. So far the US has brought home almost 1,000 Americans from South Asia and are working aggressively to assist thousands more who have expressed an interest in returning,” he added.

The US official from the State Department even said that another 70 more flights have been scheduled to bring back the remaining Americans. Brownlee even urged US citizens to return to their home country as soon as possible while the world is battling the pandemic. As of April 4, US has confirmed at least 277,475 confirmed cases of coronavirus with over 7,400 deaths.

"For the US citizens contemplating whether or not to come home, the time to act is now. Flights will not continue indefinitely, but we want to do all we can to assist you while we are still able to do so," he said.

Coronavirus outbreak

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 59,226 lives worldwide as of April 4. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 205 countries and has infected at least 1,118,559 people. Out of the total infections, 229,274 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared the coronavirus as a global pandemic on March 11 while the virus has now spread to all continents except Antarctica, resulting in thousands of deaths worldwide. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom further even urged all nations to get very serious over the issue and take all necessary measures to contain the virus from spreading at this rate. Tedros said, that the word 'Pandemic' cannot be used lightly or carelessly due to its strong connotation.

