39% Americans Think Police rightly Use Their Power, 41% Says Officers Misuse Them: Report

A poll has revealed that only 39% of Americans believe that police officers have adequate training to avoid the use of excessive force, and 41% think that officers misuse their powers and are biased in treating black and white people across the country. "Following the death of Tyre Nichols after he was beaten by Memphis police on Jan. 7, just 39 percent of adults in the national survey are confident that the police in this country are adequately trained to avoid the use of excessive force. And just 41 percent are confident the police treat black and white people equally," the pollster said, according to Sputnik.

Notably, this development came as a 29-year-old black man, Tyre Nichols, died in police custody following punishments given by jail officials. As many as 1003 US adults participated in the poll that was held between January 27 and February 1, 2023, a few weeks after Nichols died.

The number of people who believe that police officials in America treat black and white people equally has also taken a dip, as just 41 percent of Americans said they think there is no difference between the police's treatment of whites and blacks, but the number was high in 2020, as it stood at 47 percent and 52 percent in December 2014. "Notably, while 33 percent of white people and 32 percent of Hispanic people are not confident at all that the police treat black and white people equally, this soars to 72 percent among black people," the survey read.

The poll result came after footage of Nichols being brutally beaten by officials surfaced on social media. The 29-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries three days later. Several police officers, including black officers, were fired after the incident. Memphis Fire Department officials on Monday announced the dismissal of three emergency medical technicians who allegedly "failed to conduct an adequate patient assessment" of Nichols.

Nichols was detained by police officials for an alleged traffic violation on January 7. Nichols' family members have claimed that he died because of a severe police beating. Nichols' funeral was attended by US Vice President Kamala Harris in Memphis this week.

