40% Americans Would Give Up TV, Pet, Car Before Quitting Social Media: Survey

A recent survey conducted by the Reboot Foundation revealed that 40 per cent of Americans would give up their TV, pet or even cars before disabling their social media accounts. The survey asked more than 1,000 social media users about their usage, their mental health, and other questions about how social media impacts their lives. The foundation noted that social media platforms contribute to the symptoms of poor mental health, however, the survey found that 70 per cent of Americans wouldn’t give up their accounts for less than $10,000, despite knowing the drawbacks and challenges.

The survey stated, “Despite the general acknowledgement that social media is contributing to symptoms of poor mental health, a significant percentage of people still aren’t willing to stop scrolling or to put down their screens”.

Participants were asked whether they thought their social media use intensified any of the following feelings or conditions: anxiety, depression, difficulty concentrating, loneliness, or low self-esteem. For each of these conditions, the survey said that more than 50 per cent of respondents indicated those feelings were at least “somewhat” intensified by social media. At least 20 per cent for each option indicated they were “very” or “extremely” intensified.

‘Disturbing attachments’ to social media

Despite acknowledging social media's harmful impact on their mental health, only about a third said that they would take steps to limit their social media use, such as deleting or suspending social media accounts, turning off their phones, or limiting content on their feeds. The survey further also found that the COVID-19 pandemic has “accelerated” use of social media. It found that over 60 per cent of respondents said that their social media use had increased since the onset of the lockdowns.

Around half of the respondents even disclosed that they spend more than two hours on social media and 12 per cent said that they spend more than four hours. The data revealed that Americans spent an average of 82 minutes a day on social media in 2020, up from 75 minutes in 2019. When asked hypothetically how much money, at minimum, they would want to delete all their social media accounts permanently, around 20 per cent said that it would take at least $1 million.

Helen Lee Bouygues, Reboot's founder and president, said, “These survey results clearly show the deep and somewhat disturbing attachments users have to their social media accounts. Even though users recognize the deleterious effects social media has on their mental health, they're unwilling–or unable–to limit their use of these platforms. It's not unlike a smoker and their cigarettes”.

(Image: Unsplash)

