42-yr-old US Woman Who Led ISIS Battalion In Syria Pleads Guilty To Terrorism Charge

A 42-year-old woman-- hailing from the Unites States' Kanas-- who was accused of leading an ISIS battalion, pleaded guilty in the Eastern District of Virginia on Monday. According to the US Department of Justice, Allison Fluke Ekren, aka Allison Ekren, aka Umm Mohammed al-Amriki and aka Umm Mohammed, 42, a former resident of Kansas, organized and led an all-female military battalion in Syria on behalf of the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS)-- a designated foreign terrorist organization. The court document said she had engaged in terror-related activities from September 2011 to May 2019.

She travelled to multiple countries, including Syria, Libya and Iraq. The mother, who, according to her friend loved her family too much, served as the leader and organizer of an ISIS military battalion, known as the Khatiba Nusaybah. The court said she used to train women on the use of automatic firing AK-47 assault rifles, grenades and suicide belts. "Over 100 women and young girls, including those as young as 10 or 11-years-old, received military training from Fluke-Ekren in Syria on behalf of ISI," the statement released by the US Justice depart said on Monday.

American Woman Who Led ISIS Battalion Pleads Guilty

Allison Fluke-Ekren Admits to Providing Military



"The Khatiba Nusaybah began operations on behalf of the terrorist organization in or around February 2017. Fluke-Ekren’s main objective as the leader and organizer of the Khatiba Nusaybah battalion was to teach female ISIS members how to defend themselves against ISIS’s enemies, including helping male fighters defend ISIS-controlled Raqqa," it added. Additionally, the court noted that the Khatiba Nusaybah also provided certain members with instruction on physical training ­including martial arts, medical training, VBIED driving courses, ISIS religious classes, and how to pack and prep a “go bag” with rifles and other military supplies."

Fluke Ekren is scheduled to be sentenced on October 25

"Fluke-Ekren was located outside the United States since on or about January 8, 2011, until she was transferred in custody to the Eastern District of Virginia on January 28," according to the court documents. Notably, Fluke-Ekren pleaded guilty to conspiring to provide material support or resources to a foreign terrorist organization and is scheduled to be sentenced on October 25. She faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the US Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors, as per the statement.

Image: AP