44 Afghan Evacuees Trying To Flee To US, Flagged As 'potential National Security Risks'

The US suspects that around 44 Afghan evacuees, who were allegedly trying to flee the United States, "could pose a national security threat", said a report. Citing the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Washington Post on Friday reported that the officials have been vetting more than 60,000 evacuees who arrived in the United States over the two past weeks. It added that the department flagged 44 Afghan evacuees due to their suspicious backgrounds.

Of the 44 on the DHS list, 16 people were not cleared to travel to the US at all and remain in overseas transit sites. The records also show that another 13 Afghans remain in custody awaiting additional screening, while 15 have been sent back to Europe or the Middle East. As per the reports, some of the 44 Afghans flagged had "suspected relations" with terrorists or had "suspicious information" on their phones.

Moreover, two of the flagged Afghans had also “raised enough concern for additional review”. Previously, the two of them had been deported from the US. One had a sexual assault conviction in 2010 and the other was convicted for armed robbery in 2011. They are now reportedly being sent to Kosovo for further review amid security concerns. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has so far refused to give a specific number for how many Afghan evacuees had been turned away during the screening process.

US temporarily suspends Afghan evacuation

Meanwhile, the White House on Friday announced that it has temporarily paused the Afghan evacuation due to a measles concern. While speaking to reporters, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki informed that at least four cases of measles were discovered among Afghans who recently arrived in the US. She said that individuals are being quarantined and that the CDC has begun full contact tracing. Further, Psaki informed that all arriving Afghans are required to have a measles vaccination as a condition of entry into the US.

She said, “Operation Allies Welcome flights into the United States have been temporarily paused at the request of the CDC and out of an abundance of caution because of four diagnosed cases of measles among Afghans who recently arrived in the United States”.

(Image: AP)