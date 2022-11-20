Last Updated:

5 Killed And 18 Injured In Shooting At Gay Nightclub In Colorado Springs; Probe Underway

Colorado police officials have confirmed that at least five people have been killed and a total of 18 have been wounded in a shooting at a nightclub in Colorado

Written By
Amrit Burman
US

Image: AP


Colorado police officials have confirmed that at least five people have been killed and a total of 18 have been wounded in a shooting at a nightclub in Colorado Springs on Sunday.

The incident was reported to police authorities before midnight on Saturday evening. According to media reports, the police authorities have arrested a person who is believed to be a suspect.

5 people killed & 18 injured 

Taking to Facebook, the nightclub wrote that Club Q has been devasted by the senseless attack on its community. "Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community. Our prayers and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends."

READ | 3 people have been killed and 2 have been hurt in shooting at University of Virginia

"We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers who subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack," the statement reads.

However, these incidents have become common at US nightclubs as earlier a similar incident occurred when a person was killed and six others were injured at a downtown nightclub in the US state of Florida. The investigation report suggested that a verbal altercation occurred between two large parties inside the lounge, and later, when they came out from the club, one suspect went to a vehicle to retrieve a gun and fired multiple rounds.

Image: AP

READ | Vigil held at UVA to remember shooting victims
READ | US: Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players
READ | Police identify student as suspect in University of Virginia shooting
READ | Pre-dawn shooting at University of New Mexico kills 1
First Published:
COMMENT