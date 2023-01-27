5 Memphis Officers Charged With Murder In Tyre Nichols Case, Biden Issues Appeal

Five Memphis police officers, who were fired last week for violating policies on excessive use of force duty to intervene and duty to render aid, have been charged with murder. Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis condemned the officers’ actions in a Youtube video released on late Wednesday. Further, she called for peaceful protests when the arrest video is released. However, the security agencies have been preparing themselves for protests and potential unrest after the release of the video.

In the very first video released by the department, Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis said, "This is not just a professional failing. This is a failing of basic humanity toward another individual.” Further, she added, “This incident was heinous, reckless, and inhumane.”

The first Black woman to serve as Memphis police chief added, “I expect our citizens to exercise their First Amendment right to protest to demand action and results. But we need to ensure our community is safe in this process.” While urging for a peaceful protest she said that none of this calls for inciting violence or destruction on our community or against our citizens.

Biden issues appeal

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden expressed his condolences to the family of Tyre Nichols and called for "peaceful protest" with the promise of fairness and dignity for all. Taking to Twitter, Biden wrote, "Jill and I extend our hearts to the family of Tyre Nichols – they deserve a swift, full, and transparent investigation. Tyre’s death is a painful reminder that we must do more to ensure that our justice system lives up to the promise of fairness and dignity for all."

Jill and I extend our hearts to the family of Tyre Nichols – they deserve a swift, full, and transparent investigation.



Tyre’s death is a painful reminder that we must do more to ensure that our justice system lives up to the promise of fairness and dignity for all. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 27, 2023

Charges against the Memphis police officers

Tyre Nichols died three days after he was arrested on January 7 for alleged reckless driving, reported BBC. The five officers, who are all black, have been facing charges of aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct, and official oppression. According to the family of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, an autopsy indicates he was severely beaten. The five police officers in the Memphis police department would face: