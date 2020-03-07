US Boy Dresses As School's Security Officer On 'Favourite Person Day', Netizens All Hearts

During 'Dress As Your Favourite Person Day' in school, a five-year-old decided to dress as his school security guard. The sweet gesture by the boy is winning the hearts of social media users. The incident took place at Lester Elementary School in Jacksonville, Florida where the 5-year-old studies.

Easton's 'Best Friend'

For Easton Blocker, security officer Jeffery Cross is a hero and his best friend. According to reports, Easton's mother has said that her son was fascinated with officer Cross from day one and that she made the security shirt that Easton can be seen wearing in the Facebook post that his school uploaded.

Lauryn Blocker, Easton's mother added that the shirt that Easton wore will probably stick with him forever and that it means a lot to Easton. The shirt that Easton wore reads 'Junior Security'. Easton's texture towards the security officer Cross made him appreciate his job even more.

According to reports, when Cross was questioned by the children as to why he was armed he told them that it was because he was protecting all the children from bad people that would try and hurt them. According to Lauryn, those words by Cross have stuck with Easton. As per reports, Lauryn has also said that Easton comes back home every day and tells her that Officer Cross keeps him and the other kids safe from the bad guys.

Boy Dresses As School Security Officer On and#039;Dress As Your Favorite Person Dayand#039; pic.twitter.com/80tBbOZSt8 — Save My Bacon (@SaveMyBaconAUS) March 6, 2020

Social media users fell in love with the boy's sweet gesture. One user commented and said 'He must be a really kind security guard'. While another said that the story made her day. Another user commented that it was extremely adorable while another said that it was the cutest thing she had ever seen.