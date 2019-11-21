5-year-old Drummer Lands Full Band Scholarship In Mississippi

A five-year-old drumming prodigy, who performs a full routine with a high school band, has landed a full band scholarship 13 years before his high school graduation. A video of Jeremiah Travis started making rounds on the internet where he can be seen performing for St Helena Marching band at an inter-school football game.

Started beating drums as a baby

Travis’ mother Nicole Jackson had reportedly taken a loan for her 21-year-old daughter to help her through college but she won’t have to do the same for Travis. Speaking to an American daily, Jackson said that her son started beating on ABC blocks as a baby and has been drumming since then. She was amazed at the playing level of Travis and the news of full scholarship to Alcorn State University in Mississippi was the icing on the cake.

Read: After Ranu Mondal's Make-up Controversy, BTS Video Of Her Getting Glammed Up Goes Viral

Not interested in video games

After graduating from high school, the 5-year-old will also get the opportunity to play in the Sounds of Dyn-O-Mite Band. Jackson said that Travis never plays video games longer than 15 minutes and always looking to ‘beat on something’. Surrounded by 10 years older band members and drummers, he performs in halftime and sideline shows, basketball games. According to the band director at St Helena College, Travis keeps working on his skills with an excellent work ethic.

Read: Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Viral 'Jalebi-Poha' Photo, Cites Late Intimation Of Meeting

Social media applauds the kid

Social media was in awe of the 5-year-old snare drummer of St Helena College and showered praises on the internet. “wow...i am gobsmacked....I dont normally get all caught up in things like this ...but I have to admit, I actually did cry a little .. very proud tears for that little boy ....he is amazing,” wrote a YouTube user. “Damn! He's good!!! Kudos to his parents and school for making this possible! Kids are the future!” wrote another one. Some users were also concerned about his back due to the disproportionate size of the drum.

Read: Madonna's Bizarre Video Of Drinking Own Urine Goes Viral On Social Media

Read: Twitter Strikes Again With A Viral Video Of 'fake Dinosaur' Chasing People