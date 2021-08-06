6 Dead After Plane Crashes In Alaska, Emergency Alert Was Activated: US Coast Guard

At least 6 were dead after a sightseeing plane crashed in southeast Alaska on Thursday, the US Coast Guard said. The plane's emergency alert beacon was activated as it wrecked around 11:20 am, the US Coast Guard said in a statement. The incident occurred near Misty Fjords National Monument, and there were no survivors. Five passengers on the plane were from the Holland America Line cruise ship Nieuw Amsterdam, a helicopter company that reported seeing wreckage said in a statement later. The vessel has docked at the Ketchikan on Thursday for a brief time.

"The floatplane excursion was offered by an independent tour operator and not sold by Holland America Line," the helicopter agency’s statement said.

The plane wreck was sighted at around 2:40 pm, the Coast Guard crewmembers told CTV. From the wreckage, the officials believe that the aircraft was a de Havilland Beaver, owned by Southeast Aviation LLC, Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Kip Wadlow told reporters. The aircraft was a floatplane owned by the tourism company that provides flightseeing trips to the tourists in the region. The cause of the accident is not known.

The Associated Press left a message left at the sightseeing company in Ketchikan. It was not immediately responded to. The site Misty Fjords National Monument abounds in snow-capped mountains, glacier valleys, and wilderness. There are also several lakes in the area. In 2019, two planes collided in midair killing six of the 16 people on board during the sightseeing tour.

Search efforts underway

The company that provided the Misty Fjords National Monument tour explains on its website that travellers can witnesses breathtaking beauty and bear-viewing sites, along with air charters to other communities in southeast Alaska. The plane’s operator told the US coast guard officials that five passengers and a pilot were on board, all of whom were dead. No exact details of when the plane took off are known yet. Head of the National Transportation Safety Board in Alaska, Clint Johnson, told the presser that search efforts were underway by the Coast Guard and troopers. The Federal Aviation Administration’s response about the crash is awaited.