COVID-19: 68% Patients Of A Clinic In Queens, New York Test Positive For Antibodies

A new data suggests that 68 per cent of a New York clinic's patients tested positive for coronavirus antibodies. The data was first reported by an esteemed publication of US which revealed that more than 68% of people tested positive for antibodies at a clinic in Corona, Queens while only 56% tested positive at another clinic in Jackson Heights, Queens. The data suggests that working-class and minority neighborhoods saw a huge spike in cases as compared to white and wealthy people which saw only 13 percent cases in Brooklyn.

68% of people tested positive for antibodies at CityMD in the Queens neighborhood of Corona. Does this mean they can potentially beat the second wave of COVID-19? Read more to learn the details from @nytimes: https://t.co/bZw2ZHBZYx pic.twitter.com/6JKDZwwTO1 — CityMD (@CityMD) July 9, 2020

CDC Report

In addition, the nationwide data shows that the Black and Brown communities across the US have witnessed higher rates of hospitalizations and COVID-19 deaths as compared to whites. The US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reportedly said on July 11 that the coronavirus related fatalities among Americans in the age group of 65 and younger are more among nonwhites compared to whites.

According to the reports, a total of 34.9% of Hispanic patients who died of COVID were younger than 65, while 29.5% of nonwhites who died were under 65 as compared to 13.2% of white, non-Hispanic decedents. The researchers have analyzed that 10,647 COVID-19 deaths occurred between Feb. 12 and April 24 from 16 public health departments in 15 states, as per reports. As per John Hopkins tally, the majority number of cases were reported from New York City, New Jersey, and Washington state which were badly hit due to the pandemic.

CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report mentioned that most of the people who died from coronavirus were older than 65 years and had been suffering from other ailments such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes. The report claimed that the percentage of Hispanic and nonwhite people under age 65 who died of COVID-19 was greater than their combined U.S. population.

