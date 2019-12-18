7-month-old Charlie McMillian Becomes Youngest Mayor In America

The youngest mayor in the history of America was sworn in on Sunday evening with nearly 150 people attending the ceremony. William Charles "Charlie" McMillian is just seven months old and was elected to serve the Whitehall community in Texas, United States. Charlie was elected in October to serve the Whitehall community and took oath as mayor on December 15.

Youngest mayor in American history

The adorable baby was elected to the position after he became the highest bidder at a fundraiser. The Whitehall Volunteer Fire Department BBQ Fundraiser auctions the position of mayor ever year and this year it was Charlie's turn to take the seat as he became the highest bidder in the auction. The seven months old baby took the oath like any other traditional government oath-taking ceremony but at a lower scale. Mayor Charlie oath-taking was marked by performances from local high school dance groups, the band playing patriotic music and even mock secret service.

Charlie stood on the podium with adoptive parents Chad and Nancy then he took oath and promised to "Make America Kind Again". Any random person can get elected as mayor with sometimes even animals taking the chair as well. Josh Fultz, a councilman for the nearby Texas town of Navasota said that the toddler was just there looking around at people in the ceremony. The real goal of electing Charlie as mayor is to bring back the peace and stability in the community, Fultz said.

Fultz also said that everyone present at the ceremony wanted to hold him and walk around with him. Fultz went on to say that America is currently in a difficult time and that mayor Charlie will help bring kindness back into the community. While taking the oath, Charlie customised his speech a bit with a promise to give cookies to the Volunteer Fire Department, promote adoption.

