83-year-old Asian-American Woman Was Spit On & Punched 'without Provocation': NY Police

An 83-year-old Korean American woman was spat on and punched on a busy street in New York City this week, told the officials in White Plains city to the US daily. The police said that 40-year-old Glenmore Nembhard attacked the woman without any provocation when she was alone near the shopping center.



The attack the cops said was hard that the woman hit her head on the floor and blacked out, only to regain consciousness and find the man gone. According to the police, the attacker was arrested two days after the crime, from the same vicinity where he allegedly thrashed the woman. He has been charged with second-degree assault on a senior person and is likely to face up to seven years in prison for the felony. The police also confirmed to US media that Nembhard was arrested by the White Plains police on at least four different occasions, for different crimes in the past year.



The US houses at least 20 million Asian Americans



Westchester District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah said that the matter is being to find out "whether the beating constituted a hate crime." Crimes against Asian Americans have been on the rise for the past few months in America and this has led to a certain fear among the people of the community. Such incidents of attacks without provocation have turned to become an ongoing threat for the 20 million Asian Americans who make 5.6% of the total US population.



Series of brutal attacks without provocation

Alike this incident where the 83-year-old was punched, in February, an 84-year-old Thai immigrant was violently shoved to the ground while he was walking, in San Francisco. The man died on the spot. This was followed by another attack on an 89-year-old Chinese woman who was slapped and was set ablaze by two people in Brooklyn, New York. In yet another incident, an Asian American family was subjected to abuses in a restaurant of Carmel in California, by a tech executive who was a Trump supporter.



Is Trump's rhetoric to be blamed for these attacks?

Advocates who have handled cases of violence against Asian Americans in the US attribute the reason for these attacks on the community to former President Donald Trump's rhetoric where he blamed China for the deadly coronavirus. The lawyers further pointed at the alleged scapegoating of Asian Americans by ordinary people in America who are either frustrated or angered by the havoc caused in the country due to the pandemic.





A board member for the Asian American Bar Association of New York, Chris Kwok said "I think the political leadership under Trump really put a target on the backs of people perceived to be Chinese. It's Sinophobia." He then referred to the East Asians residing in the US and said that they look like the Chinese and so they are now facing this. "It goes back to a long history of anti-Asian discrimination that has been persistent in America," Kwok hinted.



It’s un-American, and it must stop: Joe Biden

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has strongly condemned the attacks on Asian Americans in the US and recognised them as "the people who have also been of the frontlines of the pandemic trying to save lives." He appealed “And still, still they’re forced to live in fear for their lives, just walking down streets in America. It’s wrong. It’s un-American, and it must stop.”

