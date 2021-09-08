9/11 20th Anniversary: With Each Passing Decade, Act Of Remembering Martyrs Changes

Quick links:
The 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks comes only days after the United States withdrew all of its troops from Afghanistan, bringing an end to America's longest war.
After two decades of fighting, the Taliban now controls the country that Americans and Afghans battled so hard to keep out of terrorists' hands.
"After 20 years of war in Afghanistan, I refused to send another generation of America's sons and daughters to fight a war that should have ended long ago," the president said in a statement last week
Visceral, painful artefacts of the time still bring the past back with surprising efficiency in the visitors' centre; twisted, scarred tableware from in-flight meals is a particularly stunning sight.
Because society tends to divide generations into two-decade increments, an entire generation has been born and grown up since the attacks.
For those who were not in the epicentre of 9/11's horror and anguish, but who experienced it as part of their culture, it can feel like both yesterday and a long time ago at the same time.
On Tuesday, just days before the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, the remains of two additional 9/11 victims were identified.