9/11 Anniversary: US Pilot Traces Path Spelling Out 'never Forget' In Memory Of Victims

In a bid to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks in the United States, a pilot in Northern California used his aircraft to trace a path spelling out “never forget.” Christopher Pryce has been serving the Air Force since 2003 and completed the flight in two hours and twenty-two minutes. The image of the path was shared on Twitter by a global flight tracking service Flightradar24 using hashtags '#NeverForget #911Memorial #911Anniversary[sic]'.

Pryce began his journey in Vacaville and then toured around north to the Colusa before ultimately returning to the starting point. In an interview with NBC-affiliated KCRA, the pilot said, “When I need time to unwind, I go flying in my airplane that I built... So that was my goal today, to just unwind and reflect.” He has also shared how the entire idea of tracing the path came into his mind after he watched a Netflix documentary ‘Turning Point’ with his family.

“Last night when we were sitting there watching (the documentary), I drew up the flight plan and drew all the letters and thought, ‘This was something I could do’... It would give me time to think and give something back to say, ‘We’re still thinking of you,'” he told the news website.

9/11 memorial in South Carolina vandalised

Meanwhile, authorities have said that a 9/11 memorial in South Carolina over the weekend was vandalised with the word ‘Taliban’ spray-painted on two granite pillars which are meant to represent the Twin Towers. As per the USA Today report, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said that the incident took place around 7.30 am (local time) near the Greeneville, South Carolina, area outside Upstate Granite Solutions on September 12 just a day after the United States marked the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks.

The Deputies were reportedly able to obtain the surveillance footage showing a suspect vandalizing the 9/11 memorial. The footage has reportedly revealed the suspect pulling up to the business in a grey SUV, as per the sheriff’s office. The granite statue attacked by the vandal is made of two towers and each reportedly weighs around 4,000 pounds with a light beam. The word ‘Taliban’ was spray-painted in blue twice on the large memorial. As per the report, the founder and CEO of Upstate Granite Solutions, Paul Nicholas said that it was cleaned on Sunday (local time) morning after it was discovered and reported.

(IMAGE: AP/Twitter)