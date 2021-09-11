9/11 Anniversary: US President Has 'not Forgotten'; Vice President Says 'lesson Of Unity'

To honour the victims of 9/11, Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris on Saturday attended a ceremony arranged to mark the 20th anniversary of the horrific terror attack. Addressing the families of the 40 passengers and crew who fought bravely against hijackers 20 years ago and forced Flight 93 down in the Pennsylvanian fields, thereby preventing another hijacked plane from hitting its target, Kamala Harris asserted that theirs was a fine testimony of 'unity is strength'.

'Unity is possible, unity is imperative': US VP Kamala Harris

"If we do the hard work of working together as Americans, if we remain united in purpose, we will be prepared for whatever comes next,” Kamala Harris said. "The 40 passengers of Flight 93, as we all know, did not know each other. They belonged to different countries and were traveling to different destinations but at that moment, they did not focus on what separated them, but what they shared, and that was humanity," the Vice President of the United States said.

"In the direst of circumstances, the 40 responded as one, and fought for their own lives and to save the lives of countless others at our nation's capital," Kamala Harris added, pointing out that the day still reminds her of the courage of the 40 passengers on board, and the resilience of the citizens of the country on the streets after the incident.

"On the days that followed September 11th, 2001, we were all reminded that unity is possible in America. We were reminded, too, that unity is imperative in America. It is essential to our shared prosperity, our national security, and to our standing in the world," Kamala Harris further said in her address.

'We have not forgotten': Joe Biden

Minutes thereafter, President Joe Biden had uploaded an emotional tweet. In his post, the US President had stated that the country has not forgotten 'them'- the children who have grown up without parents. Parents who have suffered without children. Husbands and wives who had to find a way forward without their partners. Brothers, sisters, loved ones. "Jill and I hold you close in our hearts."- Joe Biden wrote in the tweet.