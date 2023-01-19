'9/11 Truther' Marjorie Taylor Greene Appointed In The New Homeland Security Committee

Far-right Republican leader Marjorie Taylor Greene who is known for her controversial statements was appointed as one of the members of the US House Homeland Security Committee. According to The Guardian, the decision was taken by the US House of Representatives on Tuesday, the House is currently led by the new speaker and Republican firebrand Kevin McCarthy.

The infamous Republican leader was earlier removed from her committees in 2021 when the House was controlled by Democrats. It was reported that her “threatening behaviour” prompted her 2021 removal. Greene was one of the Republican leaders who voted for McCarthy and also played a crucial role in insisting some of her other far-right colleagues do the same.

However, the appointment of Greene to the US Homeland Security Committee has become a matter of concern. The Committee focuses on the functioning of the US Department of Homeland Security which was formed in 2002. The department was formed after the devastating 9/11 attacks, to prevent such incidents from ever happening again.

However, the Republican leader is known for sharing a controversial take on the tragic incident. Greene also stirred up a lot of controversies following the January 6 Capitol riots. The matter becomes worse since the Committee also has jurisdiction over border security. According to Independent, the representative from Georgia will also have access to potentially sensitive classified information.

From 9/11 to Jan 6: Controversial remarks made by Greene over American tragedies

After the news broke out, videos of her making controversial remarks about 9/11 surfaced online. In one of the old videos that surfaced online, Greene was seen saying, “We witnessed 9/11, the terrorist attack in New York and the plane that crashed in Pennsylvania and the “so-called” plane that crashed in the Pentagon”. “It’s odd that there is never any evidence shown for a plane in the Pentagon”, she added.

However, in February 2021, Greene made it clear that she regretted the absurd comments made by her in the past. While she was addressing the rising school shootings in the US, Greene alluded to the 9/11 attack and said “9/11 absolutely happened… and it's a tragedy for anyone to say it didn’t happen. I do not believe that it is fake”. In her 2021 defence, she also blamed the American media for twisting her words.

The saga of Greene launching absurd remarks didn’t end there. In December last year, Greene bragged that had she and her aliens organized the tragic Jan.6 attack on the US Capitol, then they “would have won”. She then went on to boast that if she was behind the attacks then “it would have been armed”. She made controversial remarks at the New York Young Republican Club event in New York City. Greene then went on to defend her comments calling it a “sarcastic joke”. "The White House needs to learn how sarcasm works," she said.

After the news broke out many expressed their discontent over the decision. Democratic congressman and the former Vice Chair of the House of Homeland Security Committee, Ritchie Torres, took to Twitter to criticise the move. The Democratic Congressman wrote, “As the former Vice Chair of the House Homeland Security Committee, I’m HORRIFIED that it was just announced that Marjorie Taylor Greene will serve on the committee. A QAnon conspiracy theorist + Jan 6 insurrectionist doesn’t belong on a committee that exists to fight extremism”.