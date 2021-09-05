911 Operator Absconding After Deliberately Disconnecting Emergency Calls On-duty

The New Orleans Police Department is on the lookout for a 911 operator who had deliberately disconnected the emergency calls on callers. The instance in the state of Louisiana has raised several voices about 911 operators' duty and reliability. After being accused of intentionally hanging up on 911 calls, a 25-year-old woman from New Orleans has escaped and her whereabouts are still unknown.

More about the 911 operator's misconduct

As per the police department's statement, while operating as a 911 operator for the emergency service in New Orleans, Precious Stephens reportedly terminated many phone calls. Precious disconnected several calls dialled by the callers without obtaining any pertinent information or notifying the emergency dispatchers of the occurrences. Due to this behaviour, she is now facing charges of misconduct and tampering with crisis communication.

The incident involving Stephens came to light after the Orleans Parish Communications District blew the suspicious whistle on her to the New Orleans Police Department. The Orleans Parish Communications District reported her to police after they did an investigation into a random series of calls that she made throughout her hours.

According to the New York Post, Stephens has been missing since September 2. The police department has further issued a public plea for assistance in locating Stephens. The New Orleans Police Department shared the information of her through their official Facebook account along with her picture saying, “Third District detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Precious Stephens (pictured) on charges of malfeasance in office and interfering with emergency communication.

Working as a 911 operator with the Orleans Parish Communications District at the time, she is wanted for allegedly disconnecting 911 calls deliberately without obtaining necessary emergency information or relaying such emergencies to the other dispatchers for aid. The report was taken on August 23, 2021”

According to the People website, Malpractices by a public officer or employee in Louisiana can result in a term of up to five years in prison, a penalty of up to $5,000, or both.

Information about the 911 service

In approximately 98% of the United States, 9-1-1 is the emergency telephone number. Any call dialed to this number will directly connect the caller to an emergency dispatch phone known as a Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP). After hearing the condition of the caller, the 911 operator then can dispatch the emergency personnel nearest to the caller's area. 911 calls are always answered and fully acknowledged. Unless there is a technical issue, it is very unusual that an operator will disconnect the callers, as someone's life is always at stake.

(Image Credit: New Orleans Police Department Facebook/Shutterstock)