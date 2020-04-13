US: 93-year-old Uses Signboard To Ask For Beer Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Amid coronavirus lockdown, a 93-year-old woman has become an internet sensation after she was photographed holding up a signboard which read “I need more beer”. Olive Veronesi is cooped up indoors at her home in Seminole, Pennsylvania, as the government has ordered people to stay at home in a bid to contain the spread of the deadly virus. Being elderly, Olive is strictly ordered to stay inside and told to ask others to get groceries for her. As she was out of beer, she scrawled the message on a whiteboard so that someone could help her.

I sure hope they didn't leave 93-year old Olive Veronesi hanging! pic.twitter.com/oUGoUTvESx — Matthew Spira (@MatthewSpira) April 10, 2020

While speaking to an international media outlet, Olive said that she has a beer every night and it is something that relaxes her. As soon as her picture went viral several users took to various social media platforms to share the image. One user wrote, “She is my spirit animal,” while another said, “I can't believe she's 93. Send her several cases of beer. I wished I lived near her”. “That is awesome and obviously the reason she looks so good at 93,” added another user.

Disaster declaration

Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Health Department reported 13 additional deaths among COVID-19 patients, raising the total to 507. As per reports, nearly 1,200 new cases were also reported, taking the total of infected cases across the state to approximately 23,000. The officials also said that most of the patients hospitalised are aged 65 or older and most of the deaths have occurred in patients of that age range.

With an increasing number of confirmed cases and deaths in the United States, President Donald Trump also issued a disaster declaration for Wyoming, which implies that all 50 states will be under such declaration for the first time in history. The coronavirus infections in the US have spiked to 560,433 with at least 22,115 fatalities, and according to White House Press Secretary, Judd Deere, it the first time a US President has ever declared a major disaster in all its states at once. The nationwide number of casualties in the US hiked from 10,000 to more than 20,000 in just five days.

