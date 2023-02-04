'A Clear Provocation': Trump & Republicans Urge US To 'shoot Down' Chinese Spying Balloons

Former US President Donald Trump urged the Biden administration to “shoot down” the Chinese spy balloon. Republican leaders Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ryan Zinke also made to the similar plea to the Biden administration as the US government struggles to deal with the spy balloons. The criticisms by the GOP leaders were hurled after the country detected two Chinese spy balloons hovering over the skies of the North American continent.

On Friday (local time), the twice impeached former president took to his social media platform Truth Social and wrote, “SHOOT DOWN THE BALLOON!”. Meanwhile, House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Twitter, "Biden should shoot down the Chinese spy balloon immediately. President Trump would have never tolerated this. President Trump would have never tolerated many things happening to America." Republican leader Ryan Zinke joined the bandwagon and wrote on his Twitter handle, “Shoot it Down”. “The Chinese spy balloon is a clear provocation. In Montana, we do not bow. We shoot it down. Take the shot,” he added.

The Chinese spy balloon saga began on Thursday when the US Department of Defence revealed that it has detected a spy balloon hovering over the state of Montana. "The United States government has detected and is tracking a high-altitude surveillance balloon that is over the continental United States right now," Pentagon Press Secretary, Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said during a press briefing on Thursday. Next day, Ryder informed that another spy balloon has been identified over Latin America. Following the incident, a US government official revealed that Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to Beijing has been indefinitely postponed, USA Today reported.

What are spy balloons?

According to the Guardian, a contemporary spy balloon comprises of cameras suspended beneath the balloon. The balloon is used as a surveillance tool. and they are usually solar-powered which enables the surveillance equipment to operate for a very long time. Such balloons were first recorded to be used by the French in the Battle of Fleurus in 1974. They were even used during the American civil war in the 1860s. Many wonders why spy balloons are being used in the modern days when satellites can be easily used to spy over a particular area.

John Blaxland, a professor of International Security and Intelligence at the Australian National University, told the Guardian, “For the last few decades, satellites were de rigueur. Satellites were the answer.” He further asserted that such balloons can be used to scan the territory from a lower altitude. China on other hand is trying to distance itself from the whole issue. Chinese diplomat Wang Yi asserted that Beijing does not accept the “groundless speculations and hype" over the issue. “China is a responsible country and has always strictly abided by international law. We do not accept any groundless speculation and hype,” Wang said on Saturday.