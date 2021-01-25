A Customer Leaves $200 Tip For Each Employee Amid COVID Crisis, Cafe Shares Pictures

In another act of generosity amid coronavirus crisis, a customer visiting Notchtop Bakery & Café in Colorado, US left a tip of $200 for each of its employees. The incident has created a stir on the internet after it was shared on the Facebook page of the cafe. Calling the unnamed customer as 'COVID bandit' the cafe took the opportunity to thank him for his "generous gift".

“Thank you ‘Covid Bandit’ for you generous gift to our staff. Your gift has touched many lives,” reads the caption of the post.

In the heartfelt post, Notchtop Bakery & Café shared two pictures. The first photograph featured its seven employees, all donning uniforms and masks, whereas the second picture depicted the bill. The details on the bill show that the customer's purchase made up for $20, however, he had added $1400 as a tip. The bill also features special note penned by the customer.

'Humanity restored'

Shared on January 21, the wholesome post has garnered several reactions and wholesome comments. People lauded the thoughtful gesture by the anonymous ‘Covid Bandit’ while m shared heart emojis in the comments section. “This is such a beautiful person making such a beautiful gesture!! Thank God for people like you,” lauded a Facebook user. “That’s awesome!! You guys deserve every penny,” wrote another. “How awesome! Such a fantastic hardworking group of people here,” commented a third.

In a similar act of kindness, American actor and singer Donnie Wahlberg recently left a $2,020 tip at a restaurant in Massachusetts, carrying forward his habit of leaving generous tips for restaurant staff. A photograph of the bill was shared by ‘Marshland Restaurants and Bakery’ on Facebook and has been doing rounds of the internet. The details on the bill reveal that the celebrity's kind tip was not on an expensive bill but on an amount of $35.

