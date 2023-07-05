A Dark Fourth Of July In US: Rampant Mass Shootings With A Side Of Cocaine

For the United States, marking the day of independence each year is a complex task. It is the day when the country prepares for big celebrations, but also silently braces for imminent bloodbaths as delinquents unleash their fury. This year too, revelries were silenced by loud gunshots that reverberated in various parts of the US.

And just when the country thought it couldn't get worse, the White House ominously stood true to its name, with staffers spotting a white substance on premises. The powder tested positive for cocaine, prompting the US Secret Service to launch an investigation as Americans relished the long weekend.

It was independence day, yet the Biden administration was caught in a storm of gun violence that coincided with potential drug use in the presidential estate. While Joe Biden did not remark on the chalky discovery, he did deplore the mass shootings and reiterated his calls for stricter gun control.

In a statement from the White House on Tuesday, the President and First Lady Jill Biden expressed grief over the deadly attacks and called for an end to such atrocities. “Our nation has once again endured a wave of tragic and senseless shootings in communities across America. Today, Jill and I grieve for those who have lost their lives and, as our nation celebrates Independence Day, we pray for the day when our communities will be free from gun violence," he said.

Biden acknowledged that his administration has a long way to go in tackling the epidemic. "Much more must be done across America to address the epidemic of gun violence that is tearing our communities apart," he added. The 80-year-old also lauded Nancy Rotering, the mayor of Highland Park who organised a march and a musical performance to mark the shooting rampage that unleashed in the city last year.

Mass shootings mar July 4 celebrations

“Their achievement will save lives. But it will not erase their grief," Biden continued in the statement. His remarks come after heavy gun violence ensued in parts of the US over the weekend as the country marked its Independence Day. In Texas' Fort Worth, three people were shot dead and eight others were wounded.

In Chicago, several shootings resulted in the death of five and at least 33 people sustaining injuries. In Philadelphia, armed assailants opened fire and later surrendered to authorities. Five people were killed and two were injured in the incident. The shooting in Philly marked the country's 29th mass killing this year, a worrisome figure that is the highest on record by this time in a year, according to The Guardian.