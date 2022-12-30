'A Friend For Decades': Biden Looks Forward To Work With New Netanyahu's Govt In Israel

United States President Joe Biden called Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu a “friend for decades” and said he is looking forward to working with the new Israeli government to tackle the challenges in the middle east. “I look forward to working with Prime Minister Netanyahu, who has been my friend for decades, to jointly address the many challenges and opportunities facing Israel and the Middle East region, including threats from Iran,” the president said in a White House statement.

“The United States is working to promote a region that’s increasingly integrated, prosperous, and secure, with benefits for all of its people,” Biden added. “From the start of my Administration, we have worked with partners to promote this more hopeful vision of a region at peace, including between Israelis and Palestinians.” Biden also said in the statement, issued from his vacation to the Virgin Islands, that “the United States will continue to support the two-state solution and to oppose policies that endanger its viability or contradict our mutual interests and values.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of Israel on Thursday and said he looks forward to working to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

“Heartiest congratulations Netanyahu for forming the government. Looking forward to working together to strengthen our strategic partnership,” PM Modi tweeted. Back in November, the Prime Minister congratulated Netanyahu on his victory in the Israeli general elections. “Mazel Tov my friend @netanyahu for your electoral success. I look forward to continuing our joint efforts to deepen the India-Israel strategic partnership,” PM Modi had said in an earlier tweet.

Netanyahu’s return to power

Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday returned to power for an unprecedented sixth term as Israel’s prime minister, taking the helm of the most right-wing and religiously conservative government in the country’s 74-year history. The swearing-in ceremony capped a remarkable comeback for Netanyahu, who was ousted last year after 12 consecutive years in power. Netanyahu is Israel’s longest-serving prime minister. His sixth government has been formed by allying far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties to his right-wing Likud.

Israel held the fifth parliamentary election in fewer than four years on November 1. Netanyahu and his right-wing bloc won 64 of the 120 seats in the parliament to defeat the centre-left bloc which ousted Netanyahu in June last year. Netanyahu said earlier this month that he had successfully formed a new coalition government after intensive negotiations with his right-wing and religious partners.