A Happy Easter From Melania As Trump Goes Guns Blazing In An All-caps Message For Critics

On Sunday, Melania Trump, the former first lady of the United States, spoke out for the first time since her husband's indictment and arrest, while ex-President Donald Trump, delivered a scathing message to his detractors. "Happy Easter!" read the tweet from the former First Lady, along with a picture of a pink rose. This was the first time she had posted anything online since her husband became embroiled in the criminal case in Manhattan.

Melania was conspicuously absent from her husband's speech at their Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida following his arraignment last week. On Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago, Trump made his first public comments since becoming the first US president in history to face criminal charges.

“I have a great family and they’ve done a fantastic job and we appreciate it very much. They’ve gone through a lot,” the 76-year-old told around 400 supporters at his Palm Beach, Florida, residence and club.

“I have a son here [Don Jr.] who has done a great job, another son here [Eric] who has done a great job, and Ivanka,” added Trump, referring to three of his four adult children. “And Barron will be great someday,” the former president went on, shouting out his teenage son with third wife Melania. “He is tall and he is smart.”

The former first lady was not singled out for praise.

Despite Melania's absence, her father, Viktor Knavs, was prominently positioned at Mar-a-Lago for Trump's passionate speech. He was flanked by Eric Trump and his wife, Lara, as well as Donald Trump Jr. and his fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, during the evening address in Florida, which took place after Trump returned from New York City.

Donald Trump's Easter message

On Sunday, the ex-president used his Truth Social platform to write a sarcastic message in all-caps, wishing everyone a happy Easter, including what he referred to as "weak and pathetic RINOS" as well as "radical left Democrats, socialists Marxists, & communists," along with others who do not support more stringent border security and voting laws.

“HAPPY EASTER TO ALL, INCLUDING THOSE THAT DREAM ENDLESSLY OF DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY BECAUSE THEY ARE INCAPABLE OF DREAMING ABOUT ANYTHING ELSE,” Trump said.

“THOSE THAT ARE SO INCOMPETENT THEY DON’T REALISE THAT HAVING A BORDER AND POWERFUL WALL IS A GOOD THING, & HAVING VOTER I.D., ALL PAPER BALLOTS, & SAME DAY VOTING WILL QUICKLY END MASSIVE VOTER FRAUD, & TO ALL OF THOSE WEAK & PATHETIC RINOS, RADICAL LEFT DEMOCRATS, SOCIALISTS MARXISTS, & COMMUNISTS WHO ARE KILLING OUR NATION, REMEMBER, WE WILL BE BACK!”

Last week, former Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges of falsifying business records related to alleged hush-money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, as well as a "catch and kill" reporting scheme involving the National Enquirer and another alleged individual, Karen McDougal. The case was brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg after a five-year investigation into Trump and his business dealings, which some Republicans have criticised as a politically motivated witch hunt.

Despite the unprecedented indictment, Trump, who is 76 years old, is currently seeking the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election. His lawyers, Susan Necheles and Joseph Tacopina, have denied any wrongdoing on Trump's part and have promised to vigorously fight what they view as a politically motivated prosecution in court.