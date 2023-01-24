California Witnesses Spree Of Mass Shootings Despite Strict Laws, What Is Its Gun Policy?

California has earned the reputation of a state that has some of the most stringent laws in the United States of America, and yet the state has seen three mass murder shootings in the last eight days that have left 18 individuals dead. Seven people were killed in two related shootings on Monday at agricultural businesses in a Northern California community, in addition to the 11 individuals that were killed when a gunman fired in a dance hall in Monterey Park during Lunar New Year celebrations on Saturday night.

In 2016, California became one of the first states in the country to enact a red-flag law, which allows authorities to remove firearms from someone believed to be a danger to themselves or others. California also bans all military-style assault weapons, being one of just eight states in the country. It also boasts mandatory waiting periods and background checks for firearms purchases. The Second Amendment to the United States Constitution provides an individual with the right to bear arms, but numerous states have established laws to curb the kind of arms that one can bear and the way in which they can procure arms.

California law requires you to be 21 years old to buy a handgun and 18 years old to buy a shotgun or rifle. You must also pass a background check (called the Dealer’s Record of Sale, or DROS) with a licensed dealer – even if it is a private purchase or gun show purchase. There are six places in California where guns are prohibited. These are: school grounds, public buildings and meetings open to the public, government buildings, the Governor’s mansion, airports and passenger vessel terminals, and public transit facilities.

Who is and isn't allowed to have guns in California?

California gun laws allow most adults age 21 and older to buy, own, and possess a handgun. California laws provide some limitations on this right. For example, state law prohibits some people from acquiring or possessing a gun, and requires Californians to obtain a Firearm Safety Certificate (FSC) prior to legally acquiring a gun.

People are generally prohibited from buying or possessing a gun in California if they are a convicted felon, a narcotics addict, have two or more convictions under Penal Code Section 417 PC.

What is the process of buying, selling and registering guns?

The State of California’s firearms laws impose certain rules and restrictions with regards to the purchase of a gun, sale of a gun, and registration of a firearm. Under California’s Dealer’s Record of Sale (DROS) process, all firearm purchases and transfers must be made through a licensed gun dealer. This includes private party transactions, and purchases at gun shows.State law imposes a 10-day waiting period before a seller can release or transfer a gun to you and allow you to take gun ownership.

One must also provide proof of California residency. This can be done by way of a utility bill, residential lease, property deed, or government-issued ID. Also, with handguns, there is no limit on the total number of handguns that you can buy. However, you usually cannot buy more than one handgun in any 30-day period.

Penal Code 26700 PC sets forth the requirements to be a licensed dealer of firearms. If you satisfy all of the requirements, then you can become a licensed dealer. Some of these requirements include that you have a valid firearms licence imposed under federal law, have any regulatory or business licence, or licences, required by local government, and have a valid seller’s permit issued by the State Board of Equalization.

One can register a gun in California by completing and submitting a Firearm Ownership Report (FOR) Application.26 A completed report is a declaration that you are the gun’s true owner. A FOR Application is not required for most guns/gun owners under the State’s firearm laws. Firearms get registered by a gun dealer during the sale of a firearm. Gun registration, though, is required when you are moving into California and own a firearm.