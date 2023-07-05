Last Updated:

A Small Plane Crashes Just After Taking Off in Southern California, Killing One And Injuring 3

The Cessna 172 with four people aboard crashed shortly after taking off from French Valley Airport in Murrieta

US News
 
| Written By
Associated Press Television News
plane

The Cessna 172 with four people aboard crashes. Image: AP


One person was killed and three others were injured when a single-engine plane crashed Tuesday in Southern California, authorities said.

The Cessna 172 with four people aboard crashed shortly after taking off from French Valley Airport in Murrieta around 2:45 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Televised news footage showed the small plane upside down in a business parking lot.

One person died at the scene about 85 miles (135 kilometers) southeast of downtown Los Angeles, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Three others were taken to hospitals, one with serious injuries, the fire department said on Twitter.

READ | 4 children lost in the jungle for 40 days after a plane crash finally found alive in Colombia

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

READ | Indigenous siblings found alive after Amazon plane crash, 40 days alone in jungle
READ | Colombian plane crash | Gruesome details emerge in survival story of 4 children
READ | Four children who survived Colombian plane crash reveal harrowing details
READ | Relatives fight for custody of kids who survived plane crash and weeks in Amazon jungle

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT