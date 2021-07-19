A 'spider-scorpion Mix' Bug Goes Viral After US Park Service Shares Pic; Take A Look

An eerie picture of a 'spider-scorpion mix' bug that was shared by the US federal agency National Park Service has created a whir on social media. Insects are one of the most abundantly found lifeforms on earth, representing almost 80 percent of all animal species. However, there has been a surge in bug population in recent years, says the Smithsonian Handbook of Insects.

The image of the insect was shared by the US federal agency National Park Service on their Instagram account. Adding details about the insect, Park authorities informed, it is a cross between a spider and scorpion that shoots acetic "vinegar" from a "whip." They did not leave the audience uninformed. The authorities went on to describe that the bug is named "vinegaroon" or "whip scorpion." It belongs to the arachnids subgroup of the Thelyphonida, which consists of only 100 species. The name "whip scorpion refers to their uncanny resemblance to actual scorpions but additionally possess a "whip-like tail"." Interestingly, the "vinegaroons" have an additional capability to "shoot a vinegar-smelling liquid", which contains acetic acid, the National Park services post informed.

Characteristics and Habitat of vinegaroons

Talking about their characteristics and habitat the agency mentioned that the vinegaroons are about 3 inches long and harmless unless one chooses to tease them. In case they attack, they have a sharp aim with 85 percent accuracy. These tiny bugs live in burrows and come out in "search of food and love." They hunt millipedes, smaller scorpions, crickets, cockroaches, and "other invertebrates by sensing their vibrations with their long, thin front legs," the Instagram post informs.

These bugs are mostly found in deserts, "around the Chisos Basin campground." The National Park Services authorities have urged the viewers to take a close look at the "creature." They concluded with an interesting fact that "if it's a female, she may be carrying her hatchlings on her back."

"Does the vinegar taste good on fries or no?"

The internet is an amazing place. Netizens have showered their views on the eerie-looking insect. While some say they shall lose sleep "knowing this exists in the world," another one hailed to the insect for preying on cockroaches. Another user wrote that she shall "take a close look at a bear" before getting a closer look at the insect. Last but not least, one user asked if the "vinegar" was good enough for "fries." The picture garnered nearly 95,000 likes and 2000 comments since the photo were uploaded on July 16, Friday.

(Image input: Instagram)