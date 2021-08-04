AAPI, An Organisation Of Indo-US Physicians, Raises $5 Million For COVID Relief In India

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to tighten its grip across the globe, American Association of Physicians of India-Origin (AAPI) have raised $5 million for the coronavirus relief work in India. The funds reportedly raised were used to provide at least 2,300 oxygen concentrators, 100 ventilators and 100 high-flow nasal cannula machines to 45 hospitals across India, AAPI said on August 3. The association represents thousands of Indian-origin doctors in the US and is also the largest ethnic medical organisation in the country representing 100,000 physicians.

“The generosity of the members of AAPI and Indian community has been unprecedented,” said AAPI President Dr Anupama Gotimukula. As reports of a possible third wave of coronavirus in India by the end of August loom large, AAPI said it was working with several agencies as well as the Indian government to assist with the care and supplies to the remotest parts of India. Dr Anjana Samadder, AAPI vice-president said, “AAPI will continue to use the remaining funds in preparation for the impending Covid third wave.”

COVID-19 third wave might peak in October

India might see another rise in COVID-19 cases as early as August with the third wave peaking with less than 100,000 coronavirus infections in 24 hours being the ideal scenario and around 150,000 the worst one. Bloomberg reported citing researchers led by Mathukumalli Vidyasagar and Manindra Agrawal at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad and Kanpur respectively that the COVID-19 surge will push the third wave of coronavirus which may peak in October.

Vidyasagar told Bloomberg that states with a greater number of coronavirus cases, such as Kerala and Maharashtra, could “skew the picture.” The third wave of COVID-19 is unlikely to be as gruesome as the second wave in India when there were over 400,000 coronavirus cases reported each day. The prediction by the researchers, who accurately predicted the stemming of COVID-19 cases earlier this year, is based on a mathematical model.

